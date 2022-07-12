Fishing report: First whales sighted on their exodus to Antarctica

The competition has run for the three weeks of the overlapped NSW and VIC school holidays and finishes this Friday 15 July. On Saturday at 12 Noon at the Clubhouse in Spencer Park, together with a sausage sizzle, there will be the prize Presentation for all the 5 fish species for both Small Fry (under 11 yrs) and Juniors (under 16 yrs). All prizes are based on fish length photographs taken on a DPI Brag Mat allowing for catch and release. Additionally every angler that has entered a fish will be eligible for lucky draw prizes.