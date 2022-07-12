Be prepared to be captivated when the Ensemble Offspring perform their Songbirds program at the Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Saturday, July 23.
Eight Australian composers, together with Ensemble Offspring, have incorporated the calls and songs of butcherbirds, blackbirds, lorikeets, frogs and flamingos into a program of original chamber works.
The Ensemble Offspring are described as thrilling and virtuosic. They bring together three of Australia's most innovative instrumentalists to explore new ideas through living new music.
The trio comprises Claire Edwardes OAM (percussion), Lamorna Nightingale (flute) and Jason Noble (clarinet).
The intimate concert performance is being organised by Four Winds.
Gabrielle Waters of Four Winds said local audiences were very lucky to have the chance to see the instrumentalists play.
"Such an exciting trio, performing these fascinating pieces surrounded by our Barragga Bay spotted gums. It will be a joyful experience," she said.
There will also be free pop-up events around the Bermagui township, including one at Bermagui Beach Hotel at 5pm on Thursday, July 21.
Admission to the concert performance at Windsong Pavilion is $49 (concession $44).
Tilba wine and cheese will be on offer at 3.30pm before the performance begins at 4pm.
Booking link here: https://fourwinds.iwannaticket.com.au/event/2022-ensemble-offspring-songbirds-MjY1NzQ
Website link here: https://fourwinds.com.au/2022/05/18/ensemble-offspring-songbirds/
