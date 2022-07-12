Bega District News
Ensemble Offspring will perform its bird-inspired program of chamber works at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion at Barragga Bay on Saturday, July 23.

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:04am, first published 4:00am
Sydney's musical mavericks, Ensemble Offspring. Lamora Nightingale (flute), Jason Noble (clarinet) and Claire Edwardes (percussion)

Be prepared to be captivated when the Ensemble Offspring perform their Songbirds program at the Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Saturday, July 23.

