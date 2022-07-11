Bega District News
Police appeal for help to find missing teenager Hayley Waplington

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:05am, first published July 11 2022 - 9:41pm
Hayley Waplington, 17, was last seen at Wollongong Train Station after traveling froom Bega.

Public assistance is being sought to locate a teenage girl missing from the South Coast.

