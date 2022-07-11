Bega District News
It was the third Life in our Cemeteries event organised by Bega Valley Shire Council and Atlas of Life

By Marion Williams
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:15am
Raymond Daly, secretary of Atlas of Life, introduces Dr Fiona Firth and Jackie Miles at the Life in our Cemeteries event at Bermagui cemetery on Saturday July 9

About 70 people went to Bermagui Cemetery on Saturday, July 9, to learn about its history and the flora and fauna living there.

