Former Far South Coast firefighter sentenced for deliberately starting a fire during Black Summer

A former Rural Fire Service volunteer from the Far South Coast has been sentenced for deliberately starting a fire during one of NSW's worst bushfire seasons.
Blake William Banner, 22, faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Thursday, July 7. He was in attendance via audio-visual link from the Bega Courthouse.
Mr Banner had been found guilty in August last year of the offence, relating to the lighting of a fire in the Bega area between October and November 2019.
On Thursday, Judge Robyn Tupman sentenced Mr Banner to two years, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order. Judge Tupman had earlier said the offence could carry a maximum of 21 years.
She said she took into account the offence was "at the bottom end" of the range of seriousness for what can be considered a significant offence.
Judge Tupman also took into consideration the past two-and-a-half years of a curfew imposed on Mr Banner following his arrest - in effect "a period of quasi-custody".
As well as the two years corrections order, Judge Tupman placed an additional condition that Mr Banner undertake psychological assessment for potential post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, and follow whatever treatment plan was recommended for the length of time determined by the medical practitioner.
"The offending I accept is very much out of character," Judge Tupman said in her sentencing remarks.
"I accept he is a low risk of reoffending. I take into account he took immediate steps to address the potential of mental illness through treatment following his arrest, with indications that treatment has been successful.
"That speaks positively to the possibility of his rehabilitation.
"There can be no doubt this person's rehabilitation will be benefited by serving his sentence in the community; while a term in prison would undo all the positive moves he has taken since his arrest," Judge Tupman said.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
