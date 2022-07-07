Bega District News
Former Far South Coast firefighter sentenced for deliberately starting a fire during Black Summer

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
A former Rural Fire Service volunteer from the Far South Coast has been sentenced for deliberately starting a fire during one of NSW's worst bushfire seasons.

