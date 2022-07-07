WIRES receives increase in calls for disease affected King Parrots

WIRES has received a marked increase in calls over the past few weeks for disease affected King Parrots in Bega.
Local volunteers have recovered at least 12 deceased birds in the Bega Park area (opposite the showgrounds).
Advertisement
WIRES wildlife vet Tania Bishop has spoken with Bega Veterinary Hospital and it appears these King Parrots are showing the classic signs of spironucleosis, an organism that particularly affects King Parrots at this time of year, WIRES volunteer Marianne Kambouridis said.
"It is most common in juvenile birds with weaker immune systems. The disease usually emerges during the winter months possibly because of the cooler weather conditions and decreased availability of food."
Ms Kambouridis has an affected bird in care that is currently recovering from the disease.
"It is possible to save these affected birds if we can get them to the vet as quickly as possible," she said.
"We encourage members of the public to please report any birds that appear unwell to WIRES so that we can rescue them and give them a better chance of survival."
READ ALSO:
Spironucleosis is more easily spread when birds feed together and so feeding wild parrots or any other birds is not recommended as the organism can be passed on when they flock together at a bird feeders.
Symptoms of the disease include emaciation and wasting, weakness, inability to fly and often a staggering walk when on the ground.
If you find a King Parrot or any other animal in distress please make a note of its location and report it to WIRES on 1300 094 737.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.