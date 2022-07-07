Considering the price rises at local supermarkets and everywhere else (last week's shopping increased by over 30% and it now costs me $40 in fuel to drive to Bega and back), I think your price rise for the BDN is very reasonable, considering the 80% rise in newsprint costs. The BDN is still half the price of a cup of coffee at a café. And you don't get much news from a cup of coffee, even at twice the price.

