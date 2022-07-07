Its always interesting when you dive deeper into the 'depreciation' mumbo jumbo dished out by bean counters and leviathan administration departments in council.
It's often simply a given that all depreciation must be done to 'maintain' assets to the best possible standards rather than on a priority basis and a 'what we can afford' rationalisation. Our councillors need to stand their ground and face down some of the more self-serving instincts of our administrative processes.
I would love to see a referendum on a 35% increase increase versus a let's fix what we actually need to in an imperfect world, and our council starting to demand the federal government get back to a decent funding model for local government.
Advertisement
Having read the report in the newspaper and council's concern it will run out of money, I would make the following comment. Based on the exhibited revenue policy, the figures in the Long Term Financial Strategy tend to indicate, even with a 35% increase in general fund rates the council will borrow some $59m and by 2032 will still have $40.228m outstanding in debt - and no indication as to when this debt will be repaid.
The intent appears to be to exceed council's 10 year borrowing resolution and extend borrowings for perhaps 25 years. All to catch up with arrears of maintenance and debt, and, as yet unspecified capital expenditure.
I am informed a replacement resourcing strategy will be released in the new financial year to clarify, but to me, if the 35% is granted, it will only be a temporary reprieve with a likely further rate increase to follow. IPART will require council to show how it has controlled its overheads and to date this is not disclosed.
While I believe a rate increase will be necessary, the council will need to be completely transparent with the community and given, without explanation, that the financial documents they adopted on Wednesday are different to those that were exhibited, this is doubtful.
Absolutely appalling that council should even consider such a large rise, after fires, pandemic and floods. I live on a dirt road, no mail box delivery, no sewerage, I'm on tank water, so ultimately what must be the most expensive garbage collection in NSW.
A 35% increase in rates in 2023 begs the question - How have we managed to be placed in this position? Lack of foresight or mismanagement? Surely cutbacks on less essential projects should be considered before taxing the people again. Many retirees will not be able to afford to live in this shire and, if they stay, council will literally be taking food off their table.
Our teachers have been holding up the educational system for too long, they should be given the respect and acknowledgment of their essential value by the government with higher pay, appropriate and realistic relief time and broad-scale increase in funding of our public school systems.
Considering the price rises at local supermarkets and everywhere else (last week's shopping increased by over 30% and it now costs me $40 in fuel to drive to Bega and back), I think your price rise for the BDN is very reasonable, considering the 80% rise in newsprint costs. The BDN is still half the price of a cup of coffee at a café. And you don't get much news from a cup of coffee, even at twice the price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.