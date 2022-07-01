Bega District News
Bega Valley schools' Waste Warriors to benefit from council grant

Updated July 1 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
Nine local schools wanting to champion resource recovery have been granted funds through the latest round of Bega Valley Shire Council's Waste Education Grants.

