Junior indoor hockey comp launched in Bega for Term 3

Sapphire Coast Hockey is excited to announce it will be hosting a junior indoor competition in Term 3.
The competition will be on Monday nights from July 25 and consists of a B grade for high school students and C Grade for primary school students.
Advertisement
Games will be played at the Bega Indoor Sports Stadium.
Get some friends together and have some fun.
Teams will comprise six a side, boys or girls. If you do not already have a team in mind, or have a team but are looking for a few extra players, contact Sapphire Coast Hockey via its website for support.
Sticks and equipment will be provided. BYO shin guards are recommended and a mouthguard is compulsory.
C grade - for students in Years 3-6 - will play 4.30-5.20pm Mondays during Term 3, while B grade - students aged 15 and over - will be playing 6.15-7.45pm.
Head to sapphirecoasthockey.org.au for more details and to register.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.