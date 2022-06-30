Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Origins of Bega Valley's 28 newest citizens mirror Australia's cultural and linguistic diversity as captured by the 2021 Census

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:40am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick with the shire's 28 newest citizens

Twenty-eight new Australians were welcomed at a citizenship ceremony on June 28 in the Bega Valley Civic Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.