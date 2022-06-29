Own a piece of history: Bega's oldest building up for sale

Bega township's oldest significant building is due to be sold at auction this weekend.
Formerly the Victoria Inn, the now private residence at 38-40 Auckland St is up for sale, offering a slice of Bega's heritage to lucky new owners.
Advertisement
It was built by Annie White in 1858, the first substantial brick building on the northern side of the Bega River.
Historical records kept at the Bega Pioneers Museum tell of its construction from bricks kilned on site by Ms White's son, William, who also fired the bricks used to construct The Family Inn (now the museum) the following year.
The "large and commodious" inn was an upgrade from the original licensed premises operated by Annie and her husband Isaac near Yarranung on the banks of the Brogo River.
In 1855, Isaac was killed in a freak accident, struck by lightning. Annie took over as publican and licensee of the original Victoria Inn, and then the new brick inn and residence, built using the proceeds of Isaac's estate, at its current location on Auckland St.
Reports indicate she did a wonderful job running the hotel, with records showing the building was also used as the local courthouse, council rooms and a meeting place for the first Bega Jockey Club and Bega Agricultural Society.
In later years, part of the inn served as the senior boy's hostel for the Bega High School, and offices for Mumbulla Shire Council until the 1950s.
In 1857 Annie White lost her licence for supplying alcohol to Indigenous people, but such was her standing in the local community, a petition was circulated resulting in the reinstatement of her publican licence soon after.
In 1860 the inn was advertised for sale in the Sydney Morning Herald as boasting: "five bedrooms, tap room, kitchen with servants room, stables, cow bails, pig sties, [and] wash house". However, no sale eventuated.
In 1878, The Australian Town and Country Journal carried an article stating the inn had changed hands.
"Mrs White, a very old resident, having made up her mind to retire, sold out, and Mrs McPhee, an old and much respected resident of Pambula and Merimbula, has taken the house and had it thoroughly renovated and repaired."
BEGA REAL ESTATE: Find your new home on Real Estate View
It ceased trading as an inn in 1890 and was sold to James Cochrane in 1901.
Mr Cochrane divided the building into two separate private cottages down the central hallway - the separation can be clearly seen today.
In fact, the dual dwellings are a selling point for the property being advertised by Burchell Higgins Property Sales.
Advertisement
"There is a lot of restoration work to be done, but for the right person with a vision, it is a remarkable and unique opportunity to own two of Bega's oldest homes with further development potential," the listing reads.
The property is heritage listed and zoned B4 - mixed use.
It features a four-bedroom, single bathroom main residence as well as a two-or-three-bedroom second dwelling with single bathroom; large brick double studio/workspace; separate laundry and storage; and a level, sunny secure backyard.
The auction is to be held this Saturday, July 2, 11am onsite and online. Open house inspections are being held at 11am Friday, July 1, and from 10.30am July 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.