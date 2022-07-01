Bega District News
US Supreme Court's abortion ruling unconscionable

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
July 1 2022 - 4:30am
Supporters of both sides in the abortion debate protest in front of the US Supreme Court.

Not content with triggering international incredulity with its failure to address gun violence, America has now also caused outrage with its overturning of legal access to abortions.

