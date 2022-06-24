Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega VRA purchases back-up defibrillator through IMB Bank Community Foundation, deadlines extended for 2022 funding applications

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega VRA member Kevin Young with Captain Zac Willis holding the back-up defibrillation machine thanks to a funding grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation. Photo: supplied

The Bega District Volunteer Rescue Group has recently been able to purchase a back-up defibrillation machine thanks to a funding grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.