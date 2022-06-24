Bega VRA purchases back-up defibrillator through IMB Bank Community Foundation, deadlines extended for 2022 funding applications

The Bega District Volunteer Rescue Group has recently been able to purchase a back-up defibrillation machine thanks to a funding grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation.
The purpose of the machine was to allow the group to be able to respond to cardiac arrest instances and provide CRP first aid until ambulance officers arrived.
Bega VRA Captain Zac Willis said the machine would enable the organisation to have one in each of its vehicles, so regardless of where its members were, they would have access to the life-saving piece of equipment.
"In an emergency where someone's in a cardiac arrest situation and the ambulance isn't the closest, we would be called upon to go and assist because we have access to defibs," he said.
Although Mr Willis was thankful his team hadn't had to use a defibrillator in an emergency before, he said having an extra machine for their second vehicle just provided that extra peace of mind that the team would have sufficient access in the case of an emergency.
According to St John Ambulance Australia, a defibrillator could cost anywhere between $2,000 - $3,000.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
