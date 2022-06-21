Mixed SCAFL fortunes for Eden Whalers

It was a disrupted weekend of Sapphire Coast AFL action with two games forfeited.
With the Tathra Sea Eagles and Bega Bombers unable to take the field in the senior men's division, Narooma A and Merimbula took maximum points.
In the men's round eight games that did get played, Pambula proved too good for Narooma B and Bermagui defeated Eden.
At the Pambula Sports Complex, the Panthers kicked away to a strong five-goal lead in just the first quarter and then kept up the domination to finish 17.10 (112) to 5.1 (31) over the visiting Lions.
Luke Taylor did the most damage, kicking eight majors, while Sean Smith slotted four.
At the Eden Football Ground, the Whalers began well, taking a 3.1 (19) to 1.4 (10) lead into the first break.
However, it was tough going from there, the home side only able to manage two more goals for the game while the Bermagui Breakers were solid to end the game ahead 10.13 (73) to 5.5 (35).
Eden had much better fortune in the women's game, defeating Bermagui 12.9 (81) to 3.4 (22).
Kamilla Grubesic kicked eight goals for Eden and Samarra Clarke three.
