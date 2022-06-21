Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mixed SCAFL fortunes for Eden Whalers

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:03am, first published June 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a disrupted weekend of Sapphire Coast AFL action with two games forfeited.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.