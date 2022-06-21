Merimbula humpback sightings challenge scientists' theories

The megapods of humpback whales seen off the Far South Coast in recent years are an awesome spectacle.
They are also sending scientists back to the drawing board regarding their understanding of the whales' migration.
Breakthrough footage of the Sapphire Coast's humpback megapods will be broadcast on the ABC Tuesday night, June 21, as part of the ABC's 90-minute Southern Ocean Live event.
Hosts Hamish Macdonald and Dr Ann Jones will be joined by three marine scientists who will be reporting live from under the water around Phillip Island in Victoria.
They will open our eyes to the extraordinary creatures inhabiting the Southern Ocean off Australia.
Scientists previously believed that humpback whales subsisted on their blubber reserves after stocking up on krill in Antarctic waters.
However, this theory has been undermined by footage of feeding events off Bermagui and Merimbula on their southward migration.
There is even drone footage of bubble-net feeding with hundreds of whales.
It has been suggested that the whales are beginning to exploit Australian waters as an additional resource before reaching their main feeding ground in the Antarctic.
