Hook into winter fishing comp for juniors on Far South Coast

The club has apologised for cancelling the annual Merimbula Open over the Queen's Birthday weekend, but said it would not run any event that may be unsafe due to gale strength winds.
It now looks forward to a bigger and better event next year.
In the meantime, the Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition is on again for all those under 16 years old.
With 20 prizes valued at over $1000 and lots of fishing goodies available, the competition commences on Saturday June 25 and finishes on July 15. Entry forms and all details are available from both Tackle World Merimbula and Complete Angler from June 22.
Each entry includes a bag of goodies plus a DPI brag mat and is $5 per person and $10 per family. Prizes will be awarded for the longest of five fish species - flathead, bream, tailor, Australian salmon and trevally.
There will also be "how to catch" workshops run by experienced anglers at the MBGLAC Clubrooms, Spencer Park, from 10am till noon on both the 4th and 11th of July. Bookings not necessary but juniors must be accompanied by an adult.
The Bega Valley Shire Council has advised that the Merimbula Fishing Platform will be closed for structural improvement and maintenance works from June 14-28.
This coincides with the sea urchin cull planned by local divers for this weekend, June 18-19. Luckily divers should be able to access the water without using the wharf.
The cull is a community program aimed to improve the marine habitat around the fishing platform by reducing the number of spiny sea urchins. This project is funded for a three year period by a grant from the Recreational Fishing Trust (DPI).
At the wharf and up and down the coast, sea urchins (C.rodgersii) are wiping out the seaweed (kelp) habitat and leaving a barren rock "moonscape" in their wake. It is believed that a reduction of urchin numbers would alleviate grazing pressure resulting in the recolonisation of barrens habitat by kelp and over time, enhance the quality of the local fish habitat.
Participants include the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club, the Abalone Association of NSW, the Atlas of Life community, the Merimbula Aquarium and Wharf Restaurant and local volunteers.
With strong SW winds during the past week there has not been a lot of outside fishing though good snapper and a few morwong remain on the bite along the shoreline and local reefs. Try casting large soft plastics from the headlands.
As well there are Australian salmon, tailor, drummer and calamari off the headlands and the Merimbula Wharf.
Anglers fishing the more sheltered Boyds Tower Reef area out from Eden report lots of bonito plus some large kingfish.
Ocean flathead can be found out from Kianinny and off Tura Headland and Bournda Island at depths of 20-22 fathoms.
Australian salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Downstream of the Merimbula bridge there has been swarms of good Australian salmon plus tailor and trevally. Best at change of tide using pumped nippers or soft plastics.
There are also good size tailor in the Top Lake together with the occasional kingfish.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor continues in the Pambula River, best results trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance.
Cleaner waters in the Bega River is an encouraging sign for the winter bream season.
The club will be open on Friday, June 17, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome to enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
