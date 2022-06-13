South Coast Gig Guide, June 14-20

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Reckless at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Loose Change on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Eli Eisentrager at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Mark Austin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Milsom Keys at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
A Solstice Soiree at Quaama School of Arts Hall, Quaama from 5.30pm with Fractured Minds. This free event is for all who need to laugh, dance, enjoy great music and come together in renewal after fire and covid. Food available, BYO drinks.
Strutt Trio at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry.
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Sam Stevenson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Mark Austin at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Sunday Session with Josh Veneris at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 1pm-4pm
Frock n Troll at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Emad Younan at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-5pm
Paganini: THE 24 CAPRICES The Bendoc Philharmonic featuring international violinist Jonathon Glonek at
The Twyford, Market Street, Merimbula. Tickets $25/$30 + BF via Trybooking. 2.30pm
Malumba at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Greg Kew at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Ride the Wind at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
