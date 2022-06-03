South Coast Gig Guide, June 1-6

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Tickets $32. 8.30pm-10.30pm
Thundergoose at Commercial Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Cherie Glanville & The Roger Clark Quartet play schmick, smooth, smouldering jazz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Bookings essential on 0407 691 640
Ride The Wind on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Open Mic at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Jakob Poyner at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Music on the Square with Loose Change outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets, Merimbula. 1pm-2pm
Poppy at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Narooma Kinema, Narooma. Tickets $35. Shows at 5pm & 8pm
Don John and the John Dons with Kara Cohen at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6pm-10pm. Tickets $10 at the door.
Lounge Room Session ft Marty Bright & SugarGob at Bend & Sip Bar, Narooma. 6pm-9pm. Tickets $20-$40
Steve Martin in the Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Mojo at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Soul Stories at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Steve Benic at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
ChangoTree at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
River Rock Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-5pm
Jackson State at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Mark Austin at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
