Police seek help for missing man near Tura Beach

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing on the state's South Coast.
Peter Claux, aged 86, was reported missing after his vehicle - a 1991 maroon coloured Subaru sedan with NSW registration AHF 81P - was located parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda on Thursday, June 2.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes. He walks hunched over.
He is believed to be with his seven-year-old chocolate Labrador named Buddy and is believed to be in the Tura Beach area, near Widgeram Road, Bournda.
Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts - including anyone who saw Peter's vehicle parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda prior to 11.30am Wednesday, June 1 - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
