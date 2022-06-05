Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Cruise ships to Eden set to almost double previous highest numbers

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen Elizabeth was the last cruise ship to berth at Eden in March 2020.

Eden is preparing for a bumper cruise season with almost double the number of cruise ships arriving in the next 12 months compared to the previous best year in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.