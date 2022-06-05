Cruise ships to Eden set to almost double previous highest numbers

Eden is preparing for a bumper cruise season with almost double the number of cruise ships arriving in the next 12 months compared to the previous best year in 2019.
Debbie Meers of Cruise Eden said 44 ships were scheduled to visit Eden with the first two arriving on July 12 and then August 7, visiting from Brisbane.
Ms Meers said the season officially starts in September "and then keeps building". She said there would be a mix of ships too.
"There will be some very small ships, expedition ships like the Caledonian Sky and 17 ships which will be making their maiden voyage to Eden," Ms Meers said.
But it's been a while between ships - with the last ship in the Queen Elizabeth on March 10, 2020 - and now Eden and surrounding areas must gear up again for a bigger market than they have previously experienced.
"We're working on a number of things such as helping tour suppliers. On June 28 there is a masterclass for people interested in putting together tours for cruise passengers. Ground handlers Abercombie and Kent will be coming, they are the people that pick up tours and sell them to the cruise lines," Ms Meers explained.
The masterclass is organised through Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing.
She said Cruise Eden was also looking for local tour guides and for Welcome Ambassadors who would be able to direct and help passengers.
"Our welcome volunteers in red shirts are a point of difference as a port. For anyone interested we would need three hours of your time on days when a ship is in the port," Ms Meers said.
Of course one of the big issues for many people is the health issue, particularly with COVID still circulating.
At the cruise information meeting last week, CEO of the Australian Cruise Association Jill Abel spoke to reassure the community that visiting cruise ship passengers and crews would have been heavily screened prior to embarkation, Ms Meers said.
"Crews will wear masks all the time on board the ships and passengers will have to as well in circumstances where they are not able to socially distance. Everyone is tested before embarkation," Ms Meers said.
The first ship to arrive will be the Coral Princess on July 12 from Brisbane.
"This will be the first time they're going out and turning right instead of left," Ms Meers said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
