Grants available for post-lockdown events reconnecting communities

Grants for events to reconnect communities following the COVID-19 pandemic are now taking applications.
Bega Valley Shire Council encouraged event managers, community groups and businesses organising local events to apply now for a share of $360,000 available under the NSW government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
The council's acting director of community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison, urged local event organisers to take advantage of the funding by submitting an expression of interest before the closing date of Monday, June 13.
"These grants aim to support communities and businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Harrison said.
"Funding is available for new and existing events, which could include non-profit markets, festivals and fairs, sporting events, food and leisure events, recovery events, community classes and workshops, regional racing carnivals, touring events and theatre programs, and public holiday celebrations.
"Eligible events must be held before 31 March 2023 and be open to the public, free to attend or only a small fee is charged, and be designed to reconnect communities.
"Through this funding, council and the NSW government are aiming to support community and business recovery through events that rebuild or enhance community cohesion, deliver positive social outcomes and support local businesses."
To submit an expression of interest, fill out the form on council's website by 11.59pm on June 13.
