The amount of waste in this shire is monstrous. Almost every road repair is not done properly and breaks down very quickly. The jet patcher is a total waste of time and money spreading gravel and leaving it behind to clog storm water drains and water ways. I might add the costly storm water levies are a rip off. The number of small trucks running around doing nothing is unbelievable. If council's works department was audited you would see where the savings would be made and an increase in charges not needed.