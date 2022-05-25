Bega District News
Dolphins lure Merimbula-Pambula junior Euan Aitken for debut NRL season

By Nrl.com
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:52am
Euan Aitken, pictured playing with the New Zealand Warriors, will head north to Redcliffe for the Dolphins debut NRL season in 2023. Photo: NRL Imagery/Paul Barkley

The Dolphins have announced the signing of Warriors back-rower Euan Aitken, a Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs junior, on a two-year deal from 2023.

