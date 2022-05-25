Dolphins lure Merimbula-Pambula junior Euan Aitken for debut NRL season

The Dolphins have announced the signing of Warriors back-rower Euan Aitken, a Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs junior, on a two-year deal from 2023.
Aitken, 26, will join the new franchise next season as the club's 14th signing in the top 30.
Aitken was granted a release by the Warriors for 2023 in March after the former Dragon indicated he did not want to relocate to New Zealand when the side returns permanently next year.
"Euan is a strong player who will add over 150 games of NRL experience to our squad when he joins us at the end of the year," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.
"Importantly, he is skillful enough to play either centre or on the edge at second row, and that is a valuable commodity in today's NRL competition."
Elsewhere, Cronulla forward Jack Williams, a Cooma junior, has signed a contract extension with the club that will see him remain in Sharks colours until at least the end of the 2024 season.
