Free domestic and family violence training workshop on offer for frontline workers in the Bega Valley

A fully funded domestic domestic and family violence response training workshop is being offered for frontline workers across the Bega Valley in the first week of June.
The workshop is dubbed DV-Alert and offers nationally accredited training to help frontline workers recognise the signs of domestic and family violence, teaching them the skills and knowledge on what to do next.
Advertisement
The two day training course will be delivered at Club Bega from 9am to 5pm on both June 2 and 3.
DV-Alert will be run by experienced trainers dedicated to reducing violence against women and their children, which includes trainers from Lifeline South Coast.
Once the course is successfully completed, applicants will receive a statement of attainment for the unit of competency dubbed Recognise and respond appropriately to domestic and family violence.
The workshops are catered for frontline workers in Australia which includes people who provide direct service and support, paid or unpaid to the community through either health, allied health, education, childcare or general support in community.
The DV-Alert training is funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services is free for frontline workers and financial support is also offered for staff backfill for attendance of the 2 day workshop.
For more information about the course and how to get involved visit www.dvalert.org.au.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.