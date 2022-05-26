Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Free domestic and family violence training workshop on offer for frontline workers in the Bega Valley

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A full funded domestic domestic and family violence response training workshop is being offered for front line workers across the Bega Valley in the first week of June. Photo: DV-alert

A fully funded domestic domestic and family violence response training workshop is being offered for frontline workers across the Bega Valley in the first week of June.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.