Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eden Tigers claw first win for season

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Eden Tigers first grade side notched up their first win of the season on Sunday, with a 38-30 victory over the Snowy River Bears.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.