Eden Tigers claw first win for season

The Eden Tigers first grade side notched up their first win of the season on Sunday, with a 38-30 victory over the Snowy River Bears.
Captain-coach Adrian Purtell said it had been "a long time between drinks" for the Tigers and the important thing now was to back up the win with more solid performances in weeks to come.
"It was really important to get off the mark," Purtell said.
"It was challenging for the boys to make the trip to Jindabyne so great to get the win.
"It was a really good team performance - which it needed to be.
"We went in with the gameplan of completing sets and kicking well and it all paid off, particularly solid in the first half to set up the rest of the game."
While spruiking the team performance, particularly the strength through the middle, Purtell paid special tribute to 17-year-old Tasman Shand who debuted for first grade.
He said the Tigers were short on personnel, only 13-14 available on game day, but that it gave youngsters like Shand a chance to step up their game.
"Tasman gave a really good account of himself and we'll no doubt be seeing more of him in first grade in years to come," Purtell said.
Next weekend, Eden will host the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in the Tigers' first home game of the season.
"They are our arch rival and it's our first home game of the year so we're looking forward to a big game and a big crowd.
"We got our first win of the season, but it doesn't mean much unless we can back it up."
Meanwhile, Tathra defeated Narooma 36-12 and Bombala was just too strong for Merimbula-Pambula, the first grade Bulldogs going down at home 28-20.
In reserve grade, Bombala was also able to sneak home 12-10 over Merimbula-Pambula, while the Snowy River Bears got their own back with a 38-10 win over Eden.
Games scheduled between Batemans Bay/Moruya and Bega were all postponed to be played later in the season.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
