What are your thoughts on proposed alcohol-free areas in Bega?

The Bega Valley Shire Council has proposed to make two alcohol-free zone areas in Bega - what do you think of them?
Council has proposed to make the Willow Tree Reserve and a car park on Gipps Street alcohol-free zones.
Willow Tree Reserve can be found on the corner of Bega and Gipps Streets and is a parcel of council land.
The proposed changes aim to address anti-social behaviour and support public safety in the area.
You can send your opinion in by either emailing council at council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au or visiting their website page here.
All feedback submissions must be handed in to council by June 19.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
