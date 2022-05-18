Bega Valley Shire Council raises Timor-Leste flag in Littleton Gardens to honour 20 years of sovereignty

Bega Valley Shire Council and members of the Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste have gathered for a symbolic flag raising ceremony to celebrate 20 years since the neighbouring country gained independence.
Each May, council gathers in Littleton Gardens to hold the flag raising event in acknowledgement of the relationship between the Bega Valley community and the communities of the Bariqe/Natarbora sub-district in Timor-Leste.
Advertisement
On May 20, 2002, Timor-Leste (formerly known as East Timor) became the first new sovereign state of the 20th Century. Bega Valley Shire councillors and members from the Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste met in Littleton Gardens on May 18, 2022 to mark the 20th anniversary since its independence.
In October 2004, a Friendship Agreement was signed between BVSC and the district to knowledge the relationship and promote the self-sufficiency of the people of Barique/Natarbora.
Over the years the Advocate group has led community events and efforts to support Timor-Leste including programs covering health, education, music, agriculture, gardening, and construction.
The group focuses on transferring the skills and resources between the rural communities to build independence and sustainability within Timor-Leste.
Usually members of the group travel to the sub-district to carry out those programs each year, however COVID restrictions halted any trips over the past three years.
However the group recently sent support by supplying buckets and hand wash for COVID mitigation in schools, and previously provided re-useable feminine hygiene kits for women.
The Advocates have also held cultural events in the shire, such as film screenings to promote films made in Timor-Leste, and took the Bega Valley Choir on a guided tour of Natarbora and other remotes areas in Timor-Leste.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said since the friendship agreement was signed, "Timorese people have been welcomed into the homes and workplaces of Bega Valley community members - where skills, language, and knowledge of culture have been exchanged."
The flag was raised during a musical accompaniment played by Bega Valley musician Dave Crowden, who has been a member of the Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste since 2010. The song he played was created by Timorese musician and educator Ego Lems.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.