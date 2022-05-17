Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

$4.5m cost blowout for Bega, Pambula sports precincts

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:59am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept design of Bega sporting precinct included in the BVSC-endorsed plans of June 2021.

A cost blowout of $4.5million has hit plans for major sporting precinct redevelopments in Bega and Pambula, forcing Bega Valley Shire Council to reconsider its options on delivering the projects.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.