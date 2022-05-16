'Perfect Malibu surf conditions': South Coast winners of the 35th Gazamal Malibu Surf Comp

The 35th Sapphire Coast Boardriders Gazamal Malibu Surf Comp was held on Saturday, May 14, at Merimbula Main Beach.
Contest coordinator John Smythe said the event went off in, "perfect Malibu surf conditions with no wind and nice little waves."
The turnout for the competition was great, with 65 entrants. Many members of the Sapphire Coast Boardriders reported they were really happy with the turnout for their event.
"It was good, fun surfing, it just kept going off all day, there was plenty of surf," said Mr Smythe.
The presentation was held at Club Sapphire in Merimbula on Saturday evening with around 100 people in attendance.
The prizes included a brand new Malibu surfboard and various surfing accessory prizes from Merimbula and Pambula surf shops.
Christian Pimm from Mollymook took out first place in the open division, with Matt Gselmann from Merimbula in second, and Matt Lake from Merimbula in third.
Taking out fourth, fifth, and sixth was Dave Arens from Merimbula, Pat Broder from Eden, and Jerry Stack from Merimbula.
The Ben Mills Memorial Award was given to Zoe Buchanan and the Bushrat/Switchfoot Top Performance award was given to Matt Gselmann.
The Women's award was taken out by Rosie Mills from Merimbula, and Lachlan Cummings of Millingandi took out the Men's.
The under 15s Grommet award was given to Hamish White from Bermagui, and the over 15s Junior award was won by Jess Bennett from Pambula Beach.
Mr Smythe said he was very impressed by the "young guys and girls" who turned out for the event.
The Masters award was won by Jed Done of Bournda, the Veterans award was taken out by Chris Wright of Bournda, and the Grey Grommets award was given to Dave Prowse of Pambula.
Finally, the Maestro Gaza award was won by Michael Mills of Merimbula.
The generous event sponsors included Switchfoot Boardstore/Bushrat Surfboards, Raging Bull Surf Shop, Grey Grommets Surfwear, Pambula Wholefoods, and Woodbine Park Cabins.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
