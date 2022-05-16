Snapper galore bless Merimbula waters for Classic

The annual Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club's Snapper Classic was run at the weekend in relatively benign conditions.
Good snapper were available all along the coast from Tathra to Green Cape. Hotspot for the Classic was between Haycock Reef and North Head.
Possibly attracted by the snapper activity entrant David Harvey reported being circled a few times by a very inquisitive five-metre-long white pointer off Lennards Island. Darryl Williams also caught and released a very large gummy shark at the Horseshoe Reef.
First and third snapper prize went to Ben Thelan (73.8cm) and Jasper Dulhunty (66.5cm) who fished from the smallest boat in the competition - a tinny - along the shoreline near Haycock and Hunter rock reef using large 7-8cm soft plastics.
Second place went to Brendan Galea for his 66.5cm fish taken at North Head in 25m depth. Brendan along with his father Joe also won the $400 boat prize for the longest bag of five. Brendan and Joe used a mix of soft plastics and bait with the biggest fish responding to bait.
Corey Walker fishing alone near Boyd's Tower took out the Individual prize for the longest bag of five. Juniors were not represented and junior prizes will be kept in trust for next year's Classic.
Game fishing activity at the edge of the Continental Shelf continues unabated and some lovely striped marlin have been tagged and released by local game anglers. With an early capture there is growing interest in the coming tuna season and the club's annual Merimbula Open to be held over the Queen's Birthday weekend of June 11-13.
Some large ocean flathead remain active off Tura Headland and Bournda Island at depths of 20-22 fathoms. There are calamari, Australian salmon, bonito and tailor off the headlands, try Tura Headland with soft plastics and squid jigs. Salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Best results for Merimbula Lake include trevally, sea mullet, Australian salmon, tailor and dusky flathead. Fish the channel downstream of the bridge at change of tide using pumped nippers and soft plastics.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor and some nice kingfish has commenced in the Pambula River, best results trolling near the entrance and out the front.
Try for dusky flathead around the Mogareeka Bridge. Target the duskys with swim bait lures, soft plastics and bait. Some lovely bream, trevally and whiting are available on the south side up river from the bridge, using pumped nippers.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
