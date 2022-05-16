Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Snapper galore bless Merimbula waters for Classic

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
May 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Thelan of Tathra, winner of the Merimbula Snapper Classic, receives the $600 cash prize for his magnificent 73.8cm snapper from club vice-president Alan Wilkins.

The annual Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club's Snapper Classic was run at the weekend in relatively benign conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.