National Volunteer Week: two volunteer workshops to be held at Bega

Many community led initiatives and organisations across the Bega Valley and Australia are made up of volunteers, who act as the pillars of the community, while often staying in the background.
On the week of May 16 to 22, people across Australia will celebrate all the work they do for National Volunteer Week.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the week was one where people were able to recognise and celebrate the "vital work of our volunteers".
"With more than 300 volunteer organisations in the shire, we cannot thank enough the people who give their time for the wellbeing of everyone in our community," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
This year's National Volunteer Week theme is Better Together, which Cr Fitzpatrick said essentially summed up Bega Valley volunteers for their ability to bring people together and help create a better society for everyone.
Two workshops will be held for volunteers this month, run by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
The first will be on Tuesday May 17 at the Bega Civic Centre from 9.30am to 1pm called How can we sustain and grow a flourishing volunteer community in the Bega Valley?
In the workshop volunteers will learn about the ongoing challenges in retaining and engaging volunteers and engage in ideas and new skill building activities.
The second workshop will be held on Wednesday May 17 at the Bega Civic Centre as well from 9.40am to 4pm.
The workshop called how can our organisation best respond to community needs across the Bega Valley?, will look at collaboration and strategy development.
Cr Fitzpatrick said volunteers get involved in local organisations and groups for various reasons.
"It's an enjoyable, hands-on way to be involved, and from our perspective, we couldn't offer the services we do without help of our volunteers," he said.
"With so many people giving their time-some of them with decades of service behind them-it speaks volumes for the personal benefits of volunteering for a good cause."
Cr Fitzpatrick encouraged anyone interested in getting involved with community to give it a try.
"Getting involved in a local organisation is a great way to meet new people and develop healthy relationships, and it can strengthen your ties to the community and expose you to people with similar interests," he said.
"If you're interested in volunteering, visit our Community Directory and connect with a local volunteer organisation."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
