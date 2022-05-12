Bega District News
SCAFL round 4 action Saturday

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:17am
It's north against south this weekend in round four of Sapphire Coast AFL, as Saturday's division one games see Bermagui host Merimbula and Pambula on the road to take on Narooma.

