SCAFL round 4 action Saturday

It's north against south this weekend in round four of Sapphire Coast AFL, as Saturday's division one games see Bermagui host Merimbula and Pambula on the road to take on Narooma.
The Merimbula Diggers are coming off a solid victory over Tathra, using their home ground to good advantage, 13.13 (91) to 5.5 (35).
Narooma continued its very strong early season form with a 16.7 (103) to 7.5 (47) victory over the Pambula Panthers last week. It was the third game running of three-digit scores for the Devils, who are looking very much like the team to beat this season.
Centre bounce for division one games at 2.30pm
In the women's games, Bega will play Bermagui (11.50am) and Tathra hosts Eden (1.10pm), with both games to be played at Roy Howard Oval in Bega.
Meanwhile men's divsion two action sees Narooma take on Pambula (1.10pm) and Bega Bombers hosting the Eden Whalers (2.30pm).
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
