Flags raised in honour of Tathra's state pennant victors

Updated May 11 2022 - 4:20am, first published 1:32am
In recognition of the win by a team from Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club of the 2021 No.4 State Pennant, a flag raising ceremony was recently held.

