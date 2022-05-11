Flags raised in honour of Tathra's state pennant victors

In recognition of the win by a team from Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club of the 2021 No.4 State Pennant, a flag raising ceremony was recently held.
Col McRae, patron of the club, welcomed members and guests, including Margaret Philistin, president of the Bega Imlay District Women's Bowling Association, who was accompanied by district secretary Jeanette Schmeld, treasurer Margaret Hadley, chair of match Annie Strickland and publicity officer Leah McKinnon.
Margaret congratulated the team of Sharon Brown, Pat McRae, Kirsti Fristad, Noeleen Philipzen, Jo Houston, Di Lockhart, Robyn Bourke, Denise Falvey and Rae Eves on their great effort in defeating strong opposition to take the title.
This was reiterated by Paddy Gorman, general manager of the bowling club, who also mentioned that, according to records, it had been 60 years since a Tathra team had taken part in a final and the first time the No.4 pennant has come home to Tathra.
The flag was then raised by Col and team president Mary Tupper.
Since the win the women's club has held an open day, which attracted quite a lot of interest in the game of bowls and it was planned to hold more of these days in the future.
An upcoming event, the classic triples, will be held at the club from Friday until Sunday, May 13-15, when players from far and wide will be vying for the prize money provided by a number of local sponsors, the major one being The Tathra Friendly Grocer.
Anyone who would like to watch some top class bowling would be welcome at the club.
