Far South Coast Snapper Classic casts off

Lovely autumn weather continues to favour game fishing activity at the edge of the Continental Shelf.
Marlin have been tagged and released by local game fishers out of Merimbula and there are some nice dolphin fish (Mahi Mahi) at the FAD. With some early sightings, there is growing interest in the coming tuna season.
Some large ocean flathead and gummy shark remain active off Tura Headland and Bournda Island at depths of 20-22 fathoms.
Snapper are biting at White Rock out of Kianniny, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island, the Boyds Tower reef area at Eden and all down past Mowarry. Best results when anchored and using burley with either; soft plastics, micro jigs and pilchard or squid baits. Try 15-20 fathoms.
There are Australian salmon, bonito and tailor off the headlands, try Tura Headland with soft plastics.
Squid have returned, try using No3 squid jigs.
Salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Best results for Merimbula Lake will be from the channel downstream of the bridge. Trevally, sea mullet, Australian salmon, tailor and dusky flathead are available. Try at change of tide using pumped nippers and soft plastics.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor and some nice kingfish has commenced in the Pambula River, best results trolling near the entrance and out the front. Anything from poppers to small white bait soft plastics work well.
Try for dusky flathead around the Mogareeka Bridge. Target the duskys with swim bait lures, soft plastics and bait. Up river towards Thompsons some lovely bream are available on the south side, using pumped nippers.
The annual Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club's Snapper Classic sponsored through a BVSC community grant program, Eden Outboards and by Tackle World, has a total prize pool of $3000. The Classic will be run this weekend May 14-15, with briefing on the evening of May 13.
Last Friday's presentation for the monthly species event saw Lindon Thompson rewarded for the largest trevally, followed up by Stuart Green and Junior Logan Walker. Try for snapper in May.
The club will be open on Friday, May 13, from 4pm to accommodate the Snapper Classic briefing and entries. Make sure you get your fishing token for the Snapper Classic.
Visitors are very welcome to enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with very competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
