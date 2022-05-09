Early voting opens across Eden-Monaro. Here's where you can cast your ballot

Early voting centres have opened today, Monday, May 9, across the country, including in Merimbula and Bega.
With two weeks before polling day on May 21, more than 500 early voting centres will be in operation across Australia.
The Australian Electoral Commission has urged voters to plan their vote, with Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers also outlining the range of COVID-19 safety measures in place at polling places.
"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do," Mr Rogers said.
"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances.
"Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. For most people you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society."
Voting centre locations, their opening days and hours are available on the AEC website at aec.gov.au.
Across Eden-Monaro, early voting can be done at the following:
Merimbula RSL
Monday May 9 - Friday May 13, 8.30am-5.30pm
Saturday May 14, 9am-4pm
Monday May 16 - Thursday May 19, 8.30am-5.30pm
Friday May 20, 8.30am-6pm
Bega Showground pavilion
Mon May 9 - Fri May 13, 8.30am-5.30pm
Sat May 14, 9am-4pm
Mon May 16 - Thu May 19, 8.30am-5.30pm
Fri May 20, 8.30am-6pm
Narooma CWA rooms
Mon May 9 - Fri May 13, 8.30am-5.30pm
Sat May 14, 9am-4pm
Mon May 16 - Thu May 19, 8.30am-5.30pm
Fri May 20, 8.30am-6pm
Snowy Monaro Regional Library, Cooma
Mon May 9 - Fri May 13, 8.30am-5.30pm
Sat May 14, 9am-4pm
Mon May 16 - Thu May 19, 8.30am-5.30pm
Fri May 20, 8.30am-6pm
Dedicated AEC hygiene officers will be regularly sanitising surfaces and pencils at all AEC early voting centres. Social distancing will be in force with equipment spaced out, markers and other signage providing guidance and queue controlling staff offering support.
AEC staff will be wearing masks and other personal protective equipment as required.
Voters do not need to be vaccinated to attend a voting centre and campaign activities (including handing out how-to-vote cards) can occur, in line with local health directions and electoral laws.
For further information about COVID-19 safety measures, visit aec.gov.au/covid-safety
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers also took the opportunity to remind voters that AEC polling officials deserve respect.
"We employ more than 100,000 everyday Australians - parents, grandparents, neighbours, work colleagues - who do an important job for Australian democracy.
"We simply ask that Australians be patient while waiting to cast their vote and maybe give our staff a smile and a thank you on the way through.
"Not everyone will be happy if there is a queue or agree with the COVID safety measures in place, but our temporary staff are simply carrying out instructions and doing their job to the best of their ability."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
