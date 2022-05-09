Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Early voting opens across Eden-Monaro. Here's where you can cast your ballot

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early voting centres have opened today, Monday, May 9, across the country, including in Merimbula and Bega.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.