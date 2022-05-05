Honours bestowed on selfless citizens

Medals bestowed on several Bega Valley residents in the Australia Day and Queen's Birthday honour rolls have been officially presented this week.
Governor General David Hurley presided over the investiture ceremony at Government House, Canberra, on Tuesday, May 3.
Among recipients were Tony Rettke, who was presented with his Emergency Services Medal (ESM) for distinguished service to Surf Life Saving NSW.
Former Bega Valley Shire Council general manager Leanne Barnes who was named as a recipient of the Public Service Medal in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours List, was also on hand to receive her honour.
"Our honours and awards system has a very important and unique characteristic in that it is a bottom up system," the Governor General said.
"It is not a system where authorities in Canberra reach down into the community and say someone down there has been doing a very good job, we're going to give them a medal.
"People who walk through this are being recognised by their peers. They were nominated by their peers because their good works have been seen and noted and considered worthy of recognition."
