Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'Not about money, it's about kids': Far South Coast teachers join state-wide strike

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.