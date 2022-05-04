Bega District News
Women on motorbikes take on Simpson Desert challenge for Dolly's Dream charity

Samantha Campbell
Ben Smyth
By Samantha Campbell, and Ben Smyth
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:05am, first published 1:30am
An all-women motorbike group is about to take on Australia's toughest outback track to raise funds for Dolly's Dream.

Bega's Dawn Kamprad heads out on Sunday as part of an all-women dirt bike crossing of the Simpson Desert. Photo: Supplied
