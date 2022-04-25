Anzac Day 2022: Cobargo community unites in respect

Several hundred people gathered at the Cobargo War Memorial for Monday's Anzac Day service, which involved everyone from local primary school pupils to a host of ex-service men and women.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
