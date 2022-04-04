Bega District News
St George Illawarra Dragons hold off Gold Coast Titans fightback to make NRLW grand final

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 4 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:40am
In the final: Dragons celebrate. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

St George Illawarra will take on the Roosters in the NRLW grand final, after the Brisbane Broncos empire came crashing down on Sunday.

