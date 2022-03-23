Robbie Burns Hotel to honour Uncle Ossie Cruse with Archibald prize entry reveal, music, and stories

Robbie Burns Hotel owner Katie Pye has painted a portrait of Uncle Ossie Cruse as an Archibald Prize entry and will unveil the piece during a night full of ceremony, bush music, and stories.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
