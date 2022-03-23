Sleep On It Challenge for Social Justice Advocates fundraiser finally going ahead after two tries

The Sleep On It Challenge is back after two cancellations due to COVID-19, with participants continuing to raise funds and awareness about the plight of people experiencing homelessness in the Bega Valley.
