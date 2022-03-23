Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Eden offshore wind farm proposal invites input from community representatives

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated March 24 2022 - 3:41am, first published March 23 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A briefing regarding the offshore wind farm proposed for ocean south east of Eden was held on Tuesday, March 22.

About 25 people attended the briefing at the Welcome Centre to hear more about the proposed offshore wind farm and share their thoughts. Photo: Leah Szanto
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.