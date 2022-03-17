news, latest-news,

Kokoro Kai Goju members have made the grade with several earning new belts or dan levels at a special grading in Victoria. Co creator of the Kokoro Kai style Shihan Robert Graham joined eight practitioners to travel to Maryborough recently with members and instructors from the Bega Valley securing a number of advancements. The esteemed judging panel included Kokoro Kai's NSW head officer Kaicho Peter Jackson, the Candelo dojos own Robert Graham who is the NSW head of style as well as Australian Karate Federation regional coach Mark Azzaparti, Victorian Karate Federation executive John Frazzetto and another local in fifth dan Shihan Graham Cooper. Black belt gradings were held over two gruelling days which tested everyone's endurance to their maximum levels and beyond. There was a closed-door grading for the two third dans attempting their 4th dan on Sunday morning. This is customary practice for gradings at this level. A third dan belt or Sensei means teacher, while advancing to a fourth dan sensei means 'teacher of teachers'. A spokesman said the presentation was an emotional ceremony on Sunday where belts were presented to those who passed their gradings. Sensei Andy Zarins successfully graded to 4th dan black belt, Sedoin (2nd dan) Haley Graham is now Sensei Haley Graham, Sedoin John Cornwell is now Sensei John Cornwell, Sedoin Malcolm Terry is now Sensei Malcolm Terry, Sempai Alicia Gauld (provisional black belt) is now a full first dan or Shodan and Lindsay Scullen is now first kyu (brown belt with two black stripes). Capping off the success, Robert Graham was presented with the title of Kancho, earning his sixth dan. A club spokesman said this is an amazing achievement and takes a lifetime of dedication to achieve such a high rank. The spokesman said Dojo members were all very proud of Rob achieving the incredible level of Kancho. The spokesman said the club had humble origins with 85 white belt members and has grown to a force to be reckoned with, with dojos in Candelo, Eden and Mallacoota. The spokesman congratulated all the club members on their success.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/73239c99-ec61-46fb-85dc-9b46c1d0d431.jpg/r5_100_2042_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg