Bega college students spreading kindness through flood, Ukraine fundraisers

Students and staff at Sapphire Coast Anglican College have been busy global citizens this week, hosting three fundraisers in as many days to support others both at home and abroad. On Friday, the college had a "Fiver for the Floods" fundraiser, with students and staff making monetary donations to go towards support for flood victims in northern NSW. SCAC also took up a collection of essential items such as tinned food, toiletries, baby supplies and cleaning equipment, which joined the large collection of donations being trucked north on Monday in a wonderful community-wide effort for our northern neighbours. Also on Monday, there was a fundraising sausage sizzle, and on Tuesday students were encouraged to dress in blue and yellow mufti with a gold coin donation, both collections to support relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine. READ ALSO: Two Bega Valley women connected by their desperation for families in Ukraine Meanwhile, Year 12 hospitality students are learning the art of being a barista, with proceeds from the coffees they are selling to staff and senior students also adding to the Ukrainian tally. While the Ukraine collection is still being counted, the floods appeal raised around $600 plus a large load of items for the Bega Valley campaign. Deputy principal and director of wellbeing Jay Trevaskis said the college had been really pleased with the response given short notice. "Following the 2019/2020 fires another school held a fundraiser and brought the proceeds to us in direct support for our students' immediate needs," Mr Trevaskis said. "We were reflecting on that support and that kindness when looking at what we could do to help in return. "It's nice to be able to return the favour." Mr Trevaskis said the school executive was currently exploring options for a suitable small school in northern NSW to be the recipient of SCAC's support. READ ALSO: Cobargo's Benny family celebrates mural with community, schoolkids The college is also planning that "direct" support for their Ukraine fundraisers, looking for the best way to make a positive impact for those living in the war-torn country. "We want to honour the students' and their families' generosity to make sure the money gets to the right people," he said. He said the school community included families with direct links to Ukraine, but that also students were being affected by seeing images on television and wanting to help.

