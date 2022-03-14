Finding life in our cemeteries - documenting plants, animals at Bemboka graveyard

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega Valley Shire Council and Atlas of Life are holding a Life in our Cemeteries event at the Bemboka cemetery at 11am on Saturday, March 19. Council's community development and engagement coordinator, Bec Jones said Life in our Cemeteries, a joint three-year program with Atlas of Life, involved visiting cemeteries in the shire to document the plants, insects and animals that live in and around them. "We hope these events will lead to increased interest and involvement by the local community in learning about our natural environment while uncovering some unique local histories," Ms Jones said. "Engaging with local residents and volunteers and involving them in these types of environmental programs will help people connect with nature and each other." READ ALSO: What's the story behind the gorilla that showed up un Bermagui? Atlas of Life chairwoman Libby Hepburn said citizen science was about encouraging the interests and talents of our local communities to help us learn more about our natural environment. "Every day there are people across the shire bushwalking, enjoying our natural environment and noticing changes in the nature around them," Ms Hepburn said. "Everyone who joins the event will explore this lovely place and can document what they find on the iNaturalist app. Photographs are loaded onto the iNaturalist website so the identity of the plant, insect or animal can be confirmed. "Botanical expert Jackie Miles will lead a 'walk and talk' to indicate and record the plants of the cemetery and its surrounds and local historian Fiona Firth will speak on the history of the cemetery. READ ALSO: 'Charismatic' bird declared extinct in NSW flies back into Bega Valley "Stuart Harris, an expert and very popular survey leader will explore the smaller critters of the locality, the spiders and beetles and other insects. Together we will see just how diverse the nature is in this quiet place. "Potoroo Palace will have a presentation and display and a light lunch will be provided." Atlas of Life assured the community that full care and respect for the cemetery and those interred would be maintained during this event. "We hope we can bring to life another aspect of the cemetery and demonstrate the important role plants, insects and animals play in the local ecosystem," Ms Hepburn said. Register online to attend this event here The Atlas of Life in the Coastal Wilderness is a not-for-profit organisation and an ongoing citizen-science project.

