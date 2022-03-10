Pub comp footy set to reboot

news, latest-news,

Pub football competition organiser Scott Barton said the Bega Recreation Ground is drying out nicely and things look good for a restart to play. "Everything is going great to get it running again, the ground is drying out well and it looks like we're going to have a bit of sun, which is nice," Barton said on Thursday. After blowing off the cobwebs in the opening round, the draw unfortunately suffered two subsequent washouts, but Barton said it will make for something of a fresh new start on Friday. "It's probably going to feel like round one again, people have that excitement to get back out there and have some fun - it's all about some entertaining tries and some good hits." The fun factor is key for the organiser who encourages everyone to head along, and bring the kids and let them run around for the afternoon while enjoying some footy and maybe a cold drink or two. "Probably the highlight from round is seeing all the kids running around on the field - my little girl runs around and we just encourage everyone to bring the kids and let them have a run around. "It's all about everyone getting down to enjoy some afternoon sun, a cold drink and cheer on their local." Entry is by gold coin donation and a canteen and bar will be in operation at the ground. On the field, Barton said he was surprised in the opening round by strong performances from people he hadn't known to play footy. "What surprised me was the number of players who don't play football and just want to scratch that four-week itch and I was blown away by just how well they went." The pub competition will now extend to complete the scheduled four weeks of play - weather permitting. "As long as the sun is out, nothing should really change, hopefully we'll get some warm weather and see it to completion over the next three weeks," Barton said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/6faea880-4faf-4dc1-919e-ba670be00c92.JPG/r990_990_6326_4005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg