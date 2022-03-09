South Coast Gig Guide, March 8-14

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30pm-10.30pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Garry Carson Jones at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm Solo West at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm 2DP at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Malumba at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3pm-6pm Luke Cuerden at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30pm-10.30pm Steve Martin at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 7pm-10pm Nat's What I Reckon Comedy Show at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm MOJO at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Ride the Wind at Bemboka Show, Bemboka. 11am-2pm Rob Simpson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Stitch at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Loose Change on the lawn at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Loose Blues Band hosts Candelo Blues Club Jam at Top Pub Pambula. 1pm. Bookings essential. 6495 6012 $5 door entry. Kids free. Malumba at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3pm-6pm Emad Younan at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm Changotree at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Pickin' Thyme at The Drom, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Greg Kew at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Totem at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/f9c759e5-30c2-4b91-a086-42e271740c74.jpg/r2_249_3998_2507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg