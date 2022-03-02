Bega Valley veterans' Anzac Day marches threatened by red tape costs

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There is anger in the veteran community as RSL sub-branches in the shire face bills of up to $10,000 in traffic management costs in order to get approval from council for their Anzac Day marches to take place. In the past RSL sub-branches produced a traffic plan and with the help of volunteers such as Rotary groups, manned barricades and moved signs into place. Secretary of the Merimbula RSL sub-branch Tony Toussaint said in 2016 Bega Valley Shire Council staff drew up traffic plans in line with new traffic requirements, which was successfully implemented across all towns. Mr Toussaint had expected the RSL sub-branch would be able to conduct the dawn service, Pambula service and the main service back in Merimbula, using one licenced traffic control operator and Pambula Rotary volunteers to man barricades with the support of local police as usual. He was shocked to be told that all people manning barricades must now hold a traffic licence. "This will force sub-branches to use traffic control operators at great cost, something most are unable to afford," Mr Toussaint said. He said enacting council's plan will cost between $3000-$6000 for Merimbula dawn and main services and Pambula main service. "It's a disgrace, this is a community event," Mr Toussaint said. The Bega RSL sub-branch faces a costs of $10,000-$11,000, Bega sub-branch president Gary Berman said, to cover the Bega and Tathra dawn and main services and the Bemboka main service. Mr Berman said council suggested they could march around the oval at Bega, rather than the main street, if they wanted to save money on traffic management. "This is a day of national significance. In the worst case scenario we won't see any marches," Mr Berman warned. READ MORE: In Eden RSL sub-branch president Stephen Mahoney said he believed they were going to be hit with the same restrictions after Eden Services and Social Club had looked after the the traffic management for 20 years. "Now everyone has to have qualifications and it's making it very difficult for us," Mr Mahoney said. He is hoping that the SES may be able to assist as qualified traffic controllers but doesn't yet know. "The thing that stings the most is that other councils organise this for RSL sub-branches but Bega Valley leaves this up to us and is making it so much harder." But Mr Mahoney said they are "doing our best to ensure the Anzac Day commemorations take place". The matter has been discussed at the council traffic committee but the plans remain. Council said Transport for NSW is responsible for the rules regarding traffic management and temporary road closures. However Mr Toussaint said Transport for NSW told him they were only interested in the state roads (such as highways/significant roads) while council controlled what happened on its own roads. A council spokesperson said last year, Transport for NSW updated the technical guide for traffic management to include some additional mandatory requirements for the placement of reduced speed zones and staffing of barriers with traffic controllers under certain conditions. "It has always been the case that traffic controllers must either be accredited or operate under an exemption such as police and emergency services personnel," the council spokesperson said. Council has told the RSL sub-branches it" cannot amend the legislation nor make exceptions" but did provide barriers and signs "free of charge to the RSL sub-branches". Both Bega Valley Shire Council and Transport for NSW have expressed a desire to see the shire's Anzac Day marches go ahead. "It was never council's intention to force the sub-branches to employ accredited traffic controllers, and we sincerely hope that suitably accredited or exempt volunteers can be sourced," council said. Transport for NSW said staff would meet with council and the Merimbula RSL sub-branch to ensure a solution was found ahead of this year's Anzac Day parade but Mr Toussaint said nothing was resolved. "Traffic NSW stated that their only interest was the blocking off major roads. All local roads come under the control of local councils. We are now informed that the new traffic plans are in force and sub-branches will have to abide by council new traffic rules the best way they can with no help from council," Mr Toussaint said. Now the he matter has been raised at state level with RSL NSW state secretary, Jeff O'Brien saying they were aware of the issues affecting sub-branches in the Bega Valley. "We are working with the NSW government to achieve a sensible solution for veterans and current serving members of the Australian Defence Force can commemorate Anzac Day in their communities, as they always have, following the COVID-related disruptions of the last two years," Mr O'Brien said. Mr Toussaint said the matter had been raised with a number of councillors and was told to "carry on as we normally do". "It would seem councillors have no idea what is happening within their council. Moruya and Narooma sub-branch have their council doing all paperwork and controlling road closures. Why do we have a problem with our own local council?" Mr Toussaint said. Privately some veterans have vowed that marches will take place whatever happens even if it ends up being a free and democratic protest march with no barriers, signs or traffic controllers.

