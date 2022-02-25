newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Why are only soft drink bottles and cans and beer bottles and cans returnable? There must be some good done by including milk and juice containers. They have the same bar codes on them so surely there is no trouble to gather them also. While I'm sure that Fiona Kotvojs is a lovely, well-meaning person, when will she understand that she is not wanted by the people of the Bega electorate? After her third failed attempt to secure a political seat, she has been well and truly "whopped" by Labor newcomer Dr Holland. And, despite her misdirected temerity she needs to just go away! It wasn't that long ago when Big Tobacco bribed thousands of doctors and ran full-page ads in the Journal of the American Medical Association, claiming, "More Doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette". Those who declared that smoking was good for your health were said to be the medical and science leaders of the time. "The Science is Settled", the world was told by Big Tobacco-sponsored medical journals, medical training events and science magazines. The science lies haven't really changed that much in the decades since. In fact, if you compare the lies of the Big Tobacco to the lies of Big Pharma and modern-day vaccine propaganda, they are nearly identical. It was disappointing to see the carelessly chosen photograph to accompany the "Half a million milestone" disability update (Magnet, 17/2). A large bunch of helium filled balloons used in such a way would be easily released (indeed, a single helium balloon is easily released), resulting in litter and threats to wildlife. When governments are trying to reduce marine pollution and single use plastics, a more environmentally friendly photo would be preferable. Like Georgina Wadley, I too was moved by watching the film, "Don't Look Up" ("Religion", BDN, 18/2). It is a powerful reminder that it is vital that we each "look up" and find positive ways to confront the climate crisis. Georgina Wadley uses Luke 21 for inspiration to "look up". I prefer the approach of Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist, evangelical Christian, and author of "Saving Us". Katharine highlights Genesis 1:26, where it is stated that God gave humans responsibility (or dominion) over every living thing on this planet. Living a life based upon Christian values therefore means we should be protecting our wildlife and climate. We can each achieve Katharine's vision of 'active hope' by enacting our moral responsibility to address the threat of climate change through sustainable living that will benefit all the things and people that we love. If these areas or any of Ben Boyd National Park ever get developed or are sold off it will be a very sad day for the Far South Coast and the rest of Australia. When these areas came under the National Park umbrella the government of the day (not that long ago) emphasised very sternly and strongly no lifetime development or changes ever to these pristine natural areas. The Light to Light Walk proposal is akin to the Devil asking God can he come and visit heaven one day. Once in, the place would be changed and never the same. National Parks you are not God!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/4f00df8a-970f-47cf-9342-d784c546ce4d.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg